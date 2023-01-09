Delhi imposes temporary ban on BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars from Tuesday

Delhi imposes temporary ban on BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars from Tuesday2 min read . 07:59 PM IST
- Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions
Delhi government on Monday announced that they are imposing a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality.
Delhi government on Monday announced that they are imposing a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality.
The ban comes at a time when Delhi has been witnessing severe cold day conditions and a record plunge in temperature for the fifth consecutive day. Further a blanket of heavy fog also marked the day for the national capital.
The ban comes at a time when Delhi has been witnessing severe cold day conditions and a record plunge in temperature for the fifth consecutive day. Further a blanket of heavy fog also marked the day for the national capital.
"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.
"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) noted that Delhi witnessed its worst fog of the season on Monday, 9 January. The visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, and 25 metres at the Safdarjung observatory and the Ridge weather station, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) noted that Delhi witnessed its worst fog of the season on Monday, 9 January. The visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, and 25 metres at the Safdarjung observatory and the Ridge weather station, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.
Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.
The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday.
The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The national capital is likely to witness light drizzle on 11 and 12 January.
The national capital is likely to witness light drizzle on 11 and 12 January.
The weather department has informed that the temperature in Delhi will remain between 14-16 degree Celsius on Monday. The weather agency had said that the national capital has recorded temperatures even lower than hill station like Manali. The temperatures reported in Delhi were lower than in most places of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The weather department has informed that the temperature in Delhi will remain between 14-16 degree Celsius on Monday. The weather agency had said that the national capital has recorded temperatures even lower than hill station like Manali. The temperatures reported in Delhi were lower than in most places of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.