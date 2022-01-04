Taking more stringent measures to contain the Covid-19 virus in Delhi, the city government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew. According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia , there will be a Covid curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. The private offices will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity while government officials barring essential services will work from home, Sisodia informed media.

He further said that buses and metro in Delhi will run with 100% capacity to avoid crowding at stations. And, people without masks will not be allowed to enter inside any public transport in Delhi.

“Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," Sisodia said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a meeting in order to decide on fresh restrictions in the national capital as the positivity rate stays above 5% for two consecutive days.

According to the minister, cases of Omicron variant have been rapidly rising. Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and seven are on a ventilator, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Last week, the Delhi government had sounded a yellow alert under which it had shut gyms, cinema halls educational institutes. At that time, the city government had allowed public transport to operate at 505 of the capacity.

However, this time, they have decided to operate the metros and DTC buses at 1005 capacity to manage the crowd.

The night curfew between 10 PM to 5 AM will remain in place. According to Delhi government officials, the national capital might see 20,000-25,000 cases per day by mid-January, and cases of hospitalisation might also escalate in the coming next week.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tested positive for coronavirus. According to officials, this is the first time Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19. In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while Kejriwal had developed symptoms, he tested negative.

