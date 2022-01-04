Taking more stringent measures to contain the Covid-19 virus in Delhi, the city government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew. According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, there will be a Covid curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. The private offices will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity while government officials barring essential services will work from home, Sisodia informed media.

