Delhi in 2022 saw the lowest recorded daily average PM10 and PM2.5 in 5 years

Except for 2020, which had the lowest anthropogenic activity because of the pandemic-related limitations, Delhi in 2022 experienced the lowest registered daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration in five years, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported on Monday.
As of today, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 357, according to the 4PM AQI Bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) Sub-Committee for Invoking Actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met today to assess the Delhi-NCR air quality condition.
Delhi’s overall AQI was showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather/ meteorological conditions. Moreover, the AQI today is in the upper-end of ‘Very Poor’ category, said the Ministry of Environment.
“Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present. The Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly on a regular basis," said the Ministry of Environment in a statement on Monday.
Average PM10 and PM2.5 readings in the city were 211 micrograms per cubic metre and 98 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively. After 2020, when average PM 10 and PM2.5 concentrations were 181 micrograms per cubic metre and 95 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, the readings were at their lowest. In contrast to the 628 hours in 2021, Delhi's PM2.5 readings stayed in the severe category for just 204 hours in 2022. According to the Centre's air quality panel, the average air quality index (AQI) fell below the 200 mark for 1,096 hours in 2022 as opposed to 827 hours in 2021.
Additionally, Delhi saw the lowest monthly average AQI in 2022 for the months of January (279), February (225), and December (319), as well as the second-lowest AQI for the months of July (87), October (210) and November (202). In contrast to the previous three years, the national capital did not record any "severe plus" air quality days (AQI above 450) in the last year.
PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in 2022, with all activities in full throttle in the Delhi-NCR region, were even lower than those recorded in 2021, said CAQM in a statement.
Delhi in 2022 in particular witnessed the best air quality during post-monsoon and winter months owing to continual efforts round the year and concerted drives to prevent and abate air polluting activities particularly during these months, the CAQM said.
