Delhi in 2022 saw the lowest recorded daily average PM10 and PM2.5 in 5 years

Average PM10 and PM2.5 readings in the city were 211 micrograms per cubic metre and 98 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively. After 2020, when average PM 10 and PM2.5 concentrations were 181 micrograms per cubic metre and 95 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, the readings were at their lowest. In contrast to the 628 hours in 2021, Delhi's PM2.5 readings stayed in the severe category for just 204 hours in 2022. According to the Centre's air quality panel, the average air quality index (AQI) fell below the 200 mark for 1,096 hours in 2022 as opposed to 827 hours in 2021.