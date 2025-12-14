Delhi in air-ocalypse: Are schools open on Monday, 15 Dec? GRAP stage IV hits as national capital chokes under AQI 497

The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday instructed all schools to hold classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid format due to the worsening air quality in the city.

On Sunday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 497, remaining in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

According to the circular dated December 13, government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders.

The national capital woke up to dense smog today as pollution levels soared despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV being in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 497 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. Narela is recording an AQI of 492, and Okhla Phase 2 is recording an AQI of 474. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 411, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In an official order, the government directed that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments shall attend office regularly, with no more than 50 per cent staff strength physically present.

Here's what order said "The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services," the order read.

Likewise, the order stipulated that all private offices operating within Delhi shall function with no more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace.

"The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home," it added.

The order also urged all private entities to implement staggered working hours where feasible.

Furthermore, private offices have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement related to office commutes.

"Hospitals and other public/private health establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments/agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (like teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, GRAP measures, etc.), and other essential/emergency services shall be exempted from these directions," the order said.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage-III measures under the GRAP, which included moving classes up to Class V to a hybrid format and halting construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels surged in Delhi-NCR due to adverse weather conditions.