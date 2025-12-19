Indigo Flight Status Today LIVE: Dense fog hits operations at Delhi airport; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet issue advisory

Flight Status Today 19 December LIVE: Dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility is causing flight delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport prompting airlines to adjust schedules. In a passenger advisory issued on Friday morning, DIAL warned of delays under CAT III conditions and said, "Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being managed under CAT III conditions, which has led to disruptions in flight schedules.” It urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status.

This advisory came after Ministry of Civil Aviation warned against heavy fog over northern India, advising passengers to check flight status before travelling and to allow additional travel time to avoid inconvenience.

MoCA in a post on X stated, “The ongoing fog conditions in Northern India are impacting airport operations. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time flight updates, regularly check official airline and airport websites or apps, and plan their journeys with additional travel time to avoid inconvenience. Passenger facilitation teams are deployed across airports to provide necessary assistance.”

Several airlines issued travel advisory amid dense fog over Delhi, including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet. On 18 December, IndiGo issued passenger advisory as dense fog affected flight operations at Chandigarh, Ranchi, Patna, Gorakhpur and Varanasi airports.