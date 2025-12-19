Indigo Flight Status Today LIVE: Dense fog hits operations at Delhi airport; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet issue advisory

Flight Status Today 19 December LIVE: Dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility is causing flight delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport prompting airlines to adjust schedules. In a passenger advisory issued on Friday morning, DIAL warned of delays under CAT III conditions and said, "Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being managed under CAT III conditions, which has led to disruptions in flight schedules.” It urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status.
This advisory came after Ministry of Civil Aviation warned against heavy fog over northern India, advising passengers to check flight status before travelling and to allow additional travel time to avoid inconvenience.
MoCA in a post on X stated, “The ongoing fog conditions in Northern India are impacting airport operations. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time flight updates, regularly check official airline and airport websites or apps, and plan their journeys with additional travel time to avoid inconvenience. Passenger facilitation teams are deployed across airports to provide necessary assistance.”
Several airlines issued travel advisory amid dense fog over Delhi, including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet. On 18 December, IndiGo issued passenger advisory as dense fog affected flight operations at Chandigarh, Ranchi, Patna, Gorakhpur and Varanasi airports.
Due to dense fog conditions, Delhi Airport cancelled around 30 flights on Thursday, All India Radio News reported.
Delhi airport in its latest passenger advisory said, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”
The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a heavy fog alert for northern India and in a post on X said, “Due to prevailing fog conditions in parts of Northern India, airport operations may be impacted. Passengers are requested to remain in contact with their airlines, check official platforms for updates, and allow extra time for travel. Passenger facilitation teams are available at airports to support travellers.”
SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “Due to bad weather at Delhi (poor visibility) and Dubai (thunderstorm with rain), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”
Delhi airport warned of delays in its travel advisory, “Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being managed under CAT III conditions.”
Air India Express' multiple flights to and from Delhi were cancelled on Thursday amid low visibility due to dense fog. The airlines issued an advisory that said, “Foggy conditions across parts of North India may impact flight operations, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours, due to reduced visibility. While most of our flights have operated as scheduled, a few services have been cancelled due to prevailing weather conditions. Impacted guests have been informed on their registered contact details.”
IndiGo in a post on X stated, “#Delhi and several parts of northern/eastern India are currently experiencing reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd and allow extra time for travel, as low visibility may lead to slower traffic on the roads.”
The post added, “Impacted customers will receive timely updates on their registered contact details. If your flight is impacted, you may conveniently choose an alternate option or claim a refund via https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our teams continue to monitor conditions closely and are working steadily to normalise operations as visibility improves.”
