Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat email on Saturday. Subsequently, The IGI police station cautioned Airport Operations Control Centre about terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning to attack the airport.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat email on Saturday. Subsequently, The IGI police station cautioned Airport Operations Control Centre about terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning to attack the airport.
The IGI police said told the ANI news agency that the terror group is planning to put a bomb at the airport in 1-3 days.
The IGI police said told the ANI news agency that the terror group is planning to put a bomb at the airport in 1-3 days.
"On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days," the IGI airport said.
"On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days," the IGI airport said.
As per an official statement by the IGI Airport, after investigation the threat was found "non-specific" and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport.
As per an official statement by the IGI Airport, after investigation the threat was found "non-specific" and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport.
Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) found that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names of the couple and on the similar language of the threat.
Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) found that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names of the couple and on the similar language of the threat.
"However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport," the statement said.
"However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport," the statement said.
The Security Operations Control Centre informed all concerned agencies and has alerted personnel about the bomb threat.
The Security Operations Control Centre informed all concerned agencies and has alerted personnel about the bomb threat.
"Anti-sabotage check has been carried at all terminals of IGI Airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling has been intensified," Delhi POlice told the news agency.
"Anti-sabotage check has been carried at all terminals of IGI Airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling has been intensified," Delhi POlice told the news agency.
Delhi Police has been requested to look into the investigation report of earlier threat messages involving the same couple and also check up the e-mail source.
Delhi Police has been requested to look into the investigation report of earlier threat messages involving the same couple and also check up the e-mail source.