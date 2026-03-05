Delhi inferno: 17-year-old girl charred to death, over 100 shanties gutted in Rithala fire

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl was killed and over 100 makeshift dwellings were incinerated after a massive fire erupted in Delhi’s Rithala area during the early hours of Thursday.

The inferno left numerous migrant households displaced as it tore through the congested residential cluster.

Advertisement

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) was alerted to the conflagration at 4:15 AM. A total of 18 fire engines were dispatched to the scene to fight the flames, which had advanced swiftly throughout the colony.

Also Read | 25 dead as massive fire erupts at Goa restaurant, CM Sawant orders inquiry

First responders discovered the scorched remains of the adolescent, identified as Rozina Khatun, among the wreckage once the fire was successfully contained. Her remains were transported to BSA Hospital and subsequently moved to the morgue for a forensic autopsy. Authorities noted that the fire escalated rapidly because of the tight spacing between huts and the availability of highly combustible substances such as plastic layering, timber, and fabric.

The fire additionally reached a neighbouring warehouse storing paper cylinders and cardboard, while the entryways and windows of surrounding residences were also impacted.

Advertisement

"Our teams reached the location soon after the call and began operations. The fire had already engulfed several shanties," a fire official said, according to PTI.

The blaze was brought under control by around 6.30 AM.

The residential area, referred to as Bengali Basti, sheltered migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, who served as day labourers at local manufacturing plants and building sites.

Also Read | Fire erupts inside COP30 pavilion in Brazil, forcing evacuation amid climate tal

Everything from garments to personal documents gutted Inhabitants stated they lost all their possessions, including clothing, cash reserves, and personal identification documents.

"We ran out to save our lives when the fire started. Within minutes, everything started to burn. Our hut, clothes, money and documents, everything is gone," said Ramesh Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, according to PTI.

Advertisement

A female labourer from West Bengal mentioned the fire demolished everything in moments, leaving the households with only the garments they were dressed in.

"We woke up to screams and saw fire everywhere. We somehow managed to take the children outside. We could not save anything," she said, according to PTI.

Some of the dwellers were observed scouring the ruins, aspiring to locate recoverable belongings.

Also Read | Massive fire erupts in slum area near Rithala metro station in Delhi, 1 dead

Officers from the Budh Vihar police station secured the perimeter and helped in the relocation of inhabitants to avoid additional injuries. Approximately 10 medical units were also positioned at the location.

A legal case has been initiated under sections 287 (negligent behavior regarding fire or flammable items), 125(a) (endangering life or individual safety) and 106 (causing fatality by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer