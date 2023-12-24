New Delhi: The thick fog blanketed the national capital significantly disrupting flight operations at Delhi 's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing visibility issues.

According to the Flight Information Display System at Delhi Airport, a combined total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights arriving at or departing from the airport experienced delays on Saturday, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, based on information from the India Meteorological Department, Palam registered a minimum temperature of 14°C, while Safdarjung reported 12.2°C.

Meanwhile, the central government on Saturday opted to postpone the implementation of more stringent measures to address air pollution in Delhi-NCR, opting instead to evaluate the impact of the existing actions, PTI reported.

View Full Image New Delhi, Dec 23 (ANI): An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) (Shrikant Singh)

The government had issued a directive on Friday, prohibiting non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR region due to the deteriorating air quality.

The Environment Ministry said, “A Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for planning air pollution mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR, reviewed the situation on Saturday."

It further added that observing that GRAP Stage III curbs were implemented only a day ago, the committee decided to wait and observe the impact of the measures implemented under Stage III before considering more severe actions under Stage IV.

The Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), the central government's air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR, categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II - Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III - Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to approximately 450 on Saturday. The categorization of AQI ranges from zero to 50 considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', 401 to 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe-plus'.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) attributes the sudden increase in Delhi's daily average AQI to unfavourable meteorological conditions, such as fog and haze, coupled with low wind speed, according to the Central Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM).

(With inputs from agencies)

