Delhi fog disrupts 11 international, 5 domestic flights; Centre holds off on stricter pollution measures
New Delhi: The Environment Ministry's sub-committee is reviewing the situation and waiting to observe the impact of measures implemented under Stage III of the air pollution control plan.
New Delhi: The thick fog blanketed the national capital significantly disrupting flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing visibility issues.
