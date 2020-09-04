Delhi international airport ropes in Genestrings for on-site covid-19 testing

NEW DELHI : Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has roped in Genestrings Diagnostic Centre to set up and operate an on-site covid-19 testing laboratory at the airport and deliver results of all arriving international passengers within six hours.

“The pilot initiative has been taken to ensure testing of all arriving international transfer passengers scheduled to board a domestic connecting flight post-arrival in Delhi Airport," DIAL chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said in a statement.

The testing facility and infrastructure at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 has been readied by DIAL with all the necessary audits and approvals from the governing bodies. The 35,00 square meter-facility at the multi-level car parking of T3 will become operational by mid-September, Genestrings said.

“We will test the incoming passengers at the airport and the reports will be ready within 4 hrs which will ensure that they are tested before entering the city as well as forward journey. RT-PCR is a gold standard way of testing for COVID-19 and will be a game-changer for the safety of incoming passengers," Genestrings director Rajat Arora said.

If the tests results are negative, the passenger will be allowed to proceed to their destination, but those who test positive for covid-19 will be treated in line with government protocols.

Setting up of the laboratory follows last month’s changes in the international travelling guidelines, wherein the Indian government allowed international travel into the country without mandatory institutional quarantine if they had tested negative through an RT-PCR test within 96 hours before the journey.

As per the guidelines issued on 2 August, all travellers coming into India had to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, with one week of institutional quarantine at their own cost and another week of home isolation with self-monitoring of health.

