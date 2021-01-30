The Union Home Ministry on Saturday temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of 29 January to 11 pm of 31 January to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

"... it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31," the Home Ministry order read.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh are likely to march towards the Ghazipur border to extend their support to the farmers and participate in a kisan mahapanchayat.

Both carriageways of NH-24, to and from Ghaziabad and Ghazipur border, have been closed, the Delhi Traffic Police said today.

On Friday, the Haryana government had suspended internet services in 14 districts till 5 pm on 30 January, taking the number of districts with internet shut down to 17.

Only voice calls will be allowed in the 14 districts including Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa.

The Government of Haryana had also suspended internet services in Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar. The shutdown orders came in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the national capital and adjoining areas.

The Yogi Adityanath administration had also temporarily cut off power and water supply to hundreds of farmers at the Ghazipur border, who have been camping out on the roads, as per reports.

Tens of thousands of farmers protesting against the three farm laws at the Delhi borders have spent the last several weeks demanding the repeal of the agricultural laws that they claim will leave them at the mercy of large corporate companies.

