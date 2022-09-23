Delhi is likely to witness a rise in Dengue cases amid downpour

Delhi is likely to witness a rise in Dengue cases amid downpour3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- The national capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data
Delhi may witness a rise in the number of dengue cases in the coming weeks after heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI, "It's raining in Delhi, so dengue cases might rise in the next couple of weeks. Cases so far aren't serious and do not require ICU care. Early diagnosis is helping in the management of cases." Dr Chatterjee further advised to wear full-sleeve clothes and to ensure that there is no waterlogging or stagnant water around the house.
The national capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data. Till September 17, a total of 152 dengue cases have been recorded in this month itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.
It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1 to September 17 period since 2017 when the corresponding figure was 1,465.
Delhi has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases, with over 100 people being diagnosed with the infection in the last one week, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to nearly 400 so far this year.
Amid the spike in cases of dengue in Delhi, mosquito breeding has been found at public places and government offices, including a police academy and a metro station, during an anti-dengue drive following which legal measures were taken by the civic authorities.
In a statement on Monday, it said, MCD takes "strict action" of breeding of mosquitoes are found at any site, and added, it has "started proceedings to lodge a police complaint" against a private construction company, undertaking construction work at IIT-Delhi campus in Hauz Khas, since "heavy breeding of mosquitoes were found at the site".
An immediate reaction was not available from the institution or other associated authorities.
"This year, the MCD has issued 86,895 legal notices, launched prosecution against 30,954 entities, and issued 11,836 challans amounting to ₹26,34,502. The MCD also requests citizens to adopt anti-larval measures so that fight against the vector-borne disease can be won," it said
The civic body said it was "fully committed to deal with mosquito menace". This year, till now, the MCD has sprayed insecticides at 9,42,126 sites, and 2,43,84,711 house visits have also been conducted, it claimed in the statement.
Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the MCD has carried out a "massive drive to detect mosquito-breeding in the premises of government offices, construction sites, schools, universities, educational institutes, metro parking lots and metro stations", officials had earlier said.
The MCD has carried out the drive in all the 12 zones, it had said.
During the drive, mosquito breeding was found on their premises and the "department issued 42 challans and 18 notices", it had said.
Legal measures were taken against defaulters for mosquito-genic condition or breeding of larvae found on premises of Delhi Jal Board plant offices, Keshopur and Nangloi; DDA horiticulture unit, Janakpuri; Kukeja Hospital, Rajouri Garden, NITRD TB Hospital, Dwarka; Akash Institute IIT-JEE & Medical, Dwarka; among others.
*With inputs from agencies
