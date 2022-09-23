Delhi is likely to witness a rise in Dengue cases amid downpour

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI, "It's raining in Delhi, so dengue cases might rise in the next couple of weeks. Cases so far aren't serious and do not require ICU care. Early diagnosis is helping in the management of cases." Dr Chatterjee further advised to wear full-sleeve clothes and to ensure that there is no waterlogging or stagnant water around the house.