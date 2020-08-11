Delhi is ‘rightfully the cradle’ of India’s EV revolution, tweets Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has welcomed Delhi government's new electric vehicle (EV) policy. The chairman of the Mahindra group thinks that the national capital is ‘rightfully the cradle’ of India’s EV revolution. He said that the template provided by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, if emulated, can provide new momentum to the movement in India.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has welcomed Delhi government's new electric vehicle (EV) policy. The chairman of the Mahindra group thinks that the national capital is ‘rightfully the cradle’ of India’s EV revolution. He said that the template provided by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, if emulated, can provide new momentum to the movement in India.

"Delhi is rightfully the cradle of the EV revolution. This policy has set a new benchmark. It is a template which, if emulated, can provide new momentum to the movement in India," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

"Delhi is rightfully the cradle of the EV revolution. This policy has set a new benchmark. It is a template which, if emulated, can provide new momentum to the movement in India," Anand Mahindra tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

He was replying to Mahindra Electric MD and CEO Mahesh Babu's tweet complementing Arvind Kejriwal for announcing a long term futuristic EV policy.

"My compliments and thanks to Delhi Govt. And Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi announcing a long term futuristic Electric vehicle policy. Mahindra will work jointly to transform the mobility to sustainable in Delhi," Mahesh Babu's tweet read.

On 7 August, Arvind Kejriwal launched the new Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy, which aims to reduce pollution levels and generate employment in the city. He sought the cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing it.

"I am glad Delhi's EV policy has been well received by all stakeholders. It was prepared after wide-ranging consultations spanning over a period of more than 2 years. Now, I seek everyone's cooperation in successfully implementing it," he had tweeted.

The Delhi government's new electric vehicle policy envisages incentives to cut to 50 per cent by March 2023 fleet of petrol-powered two-wheelers used by delivery service providers in the city.

Topics Anand Mahindra