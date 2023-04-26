Delhi is to get a new mayor today. Will AAP secure their second victory?3 min read . 06:55 AM IST
- Last May, the central government merged the MCD to increase administrative efficiency and financial discipline.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to select a new mayor and deputy mayor for the ongoing fiscal year amidst a conflict between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to select a new mayor and deputy mayor for the ongoing fiscal year amidst a conflict between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
This has hindered the establishment of crucial components within the civic body, which has prevented the performance of important duties and decision-making processes.
This has hindered the establishment of crucial components within the civic body, which has prevented the performance of important duties and decision-making processes.
Last May, the central government merged the MCD to increase administrative efficiency and financial discipline.
Last May, the central government merged the MCD to increase administrative efficiency and financial discipline.
In December, the MCD elections were held, and the AAP won 134 out of a total of 250 wards. The House was expected to convene in January to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, but it was postponed three times due to political disagreements that resulted in violence and disorder.
In December, the MCD elections were held, and the AAP won 134 out of a total of 250 wards. The House was expected to convene in January to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, but it was postponed three times due to political disagreements that resulted in violence and disorder.
Finally, on February 22, the elections were held, and both the mayor and deputy mayor were appointed by the AAP party.
Finally, on February 22, the elections were held, and both the mayor and deputy mayor were appointed by the AAP party.
The terms of the previously elected mayor and deputy mayor ended on March 31, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, which requires fresh elections to be held for the position of mayor at the commencement of each financial year in April.
The terms of the previously elected mayor and deputy mayor ended on March 31, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, which requires fresh elections to be held for the position of mayor at the commencement of each financial year in April.
During the upcoming Wednesday elections, the current mayor, Shelly Oberoi of the AAP, will compete against Shikha Roy, a BJP councillor from Greater Kailash. In addition, the present deputy mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of the AAP, will face off against Soni Pandey from the Sonia Vihar ward in East Delhi, representing the BJP party.
During the upcoming Wednesday elections, the current mayor, Shelly Oberoi of the AAP, will compete against Shikha Roy, a BJP councillor from Greater Kailash. In addition, the present deputy mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of the AAP, will face off against Soni Pandey from the Sonia Vihar ward in East Delhi, representing the BJP party.
On Monday, VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor, authorized the senior-most councillor and AAP leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal, to oversee the proceedings on Wednesday.
On Monday, VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor, authorized the senior-most councillor and AAP leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal, to oversee the proceedings on Wednesday.
Hindustan Times reported citing sources that all candidates can withdraw their names from the contest until the proceedings begin and a general call-in is made.
Hindustan Times reported citing sources that all candidates can withdraw their names from the contest until the proceedings begin and a general call-in is made.
“Goyal will then oversee the election process for the mayor via secret ballot. We have installed polling booths inside the House chamber to keep the process secret. The mayor will preside over the deputy mayor elections once the new mayor is elected," the official added.
“Goyal will then oversee the election process for the mayor via secret ballot. We have installed polling booths inside the House chamber to keep the process secret. The mayor will preside over the deputy mayor elections once the new mayor is elected," the official added.
The mayoral elections are happening during a time of uncertainty for the municipal corporation, as they have yet to elect the influential Standing Committee, which controls the organization's finances, and the zonal ward committees that oversee local civic governance.
The mayoral elections are happening during a time of uncertainty for the municipal corporation, as they have yet to elect the influential Standing Committee, which controls the organization's finances, and the zonal ward committees that oversee local civic governance.
Additionally, two significant court cases regarding the structure of the corporation are currently underway. The Delhi high court is reviewing a petition that disputes the Standing Committee elections from February 24, while the Supreme Court is examining a petition from the AAP, challenging the LG's appointment of 10 aldermen.
Additionally, two significant court cases regarding the structure of the corporation are currently underway. The Delhi high court is reviewing a petition that disputes the Standing Committee elections from February 24, while the Supreme Court is examining a petition from the AAP, challenging the LG's appointment of 10 aldermen.
On Monday, the high court permitted the mayor to submit a response to the plea and scheduled a hearing for May 3. The Supreme Court also listed the case for May 2.
On Monday, the high court permitted the mayor to submit a response to the plea and scheduled a hearing for May 3. The Supreme Court also listed the case for May 2.
Earlier on Tuesday, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai noted that the party has received a clear mandate from the people of Delhi, and the AAP candidate for mayor will be elected.
Earlier on Tuesday, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai noted that the party has received a clear mandate from the people of Delhi, and the AAP candidate for mayor will be elected.
“The BJP is attempting to get AAP councillors to their side, but neither the Delhi government nor its municipal wing is going to be affected by their ploy. They tried every trick last time, too, but AAP’s candidate will be elected mayor again," Rai added.
“The BJP is attempting to get AAP councillors to their side, but neither the Delhi government nor its municipal wing is going to be affected by their ploy. They tried every trick last time, too, but AAP’s candidate will be elected mayor again," Rai added.
The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of the MCD are conducted through a secret ballot system, and anti-defection laws are not applicable. The electoral college comprises 250 elected councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 MPs. Following the AAP's victory in 134 of the 250 municipal wards during the civic elections on December 4, the party held a clear numerical advantage.
The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of the MCD are conducted through a secret ballot system, and anti-defection laws are not applicable. The electoral college comprises 250 elected councillors, 14 MLAs, and 10 MPs. Following the AAP's victory in 134 of the 250 municipal wards during the civic elections on December 4, the party held a clear numerical advantage.