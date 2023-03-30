As COVID cases are on the rise again, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a new advisory stating that people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks. The directive comes after a COVID review meeting was held in the city amid the sudden rise in the number of infections.

However, the government also urged citizens ‘not to panic’ under the current circumstances.

"We reviewed the situation. We have asked hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks," said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The government of Delhi is closely monitoring the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting to review the situation in the city, which was attended by senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals, epidemiologists, and virologists. Bharadwaj assured the public that there is no need to panic, as the hospitalisation rate is currently low. He also said that hospitals have been instructed to advise COVID-19 tests for those who are symptomatic and that people visiting hospitals should wear masks.

The health department will brief Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday about the situation, after which he will issue directions to the government. The chief minister will also be briefed on the COVID-19 situation in other states and how they are dealing with the rise in cases.

The meeting was held after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31, 2022, and the positivity rate rose to 13.89%, according to data shared by the city health department. Two COVID-19-related deaths were also reported on Wednesday, but the health minister said that they were elderly patients with comorbidities and that the primary cause of death was not coronavirus.

The city has been seeing an increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. However, genome sequencing of samples is being carried out, and nothing worrisome has been found so far.

Delhi's infection tally has now increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi, dropping to zero on January 16, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic began.