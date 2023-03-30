Delhi issues advisory for people with Covid-like symptoms as cases go up: 'Wear masks'2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:08 PM IST
The minister also urgeed people not to panic
As COVID cases are on the rise again, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a new advisory stating that people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks. The directive comes after a COVID review meeting was held in the city amid the sudden rise in the number of infections.
