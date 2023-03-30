The government of Delhi is closely monitoring the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting to review the situation in the city, which was attended by senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals, epidemiologists, and virologists. Bharadwaj assured the public that there is no need to panic, as the hospitalisation rate is currently low. He also said that hospitals have been instructed to advise COVID-19 tests for those who are symptomatic and that people visiting hospitals should wear masks.