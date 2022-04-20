This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided in its meeting today
In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government has made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of ₹500 on violators.
Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.
Delhi Schools NOT to be closed
Schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management.
There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
Masks become mandatory in Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500
Masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided in its meeting today. The decision comes as the national capital is again witnessing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.
Delhi Covid tally
The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.