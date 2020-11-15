Delhi, its suburbs witness light rains

The national capital and its suburbs recorded light rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, according to India Meteorological Department .

Higher wind speed aided dispersion of pollutants. The maximum wind speed was around 25 km per hour, IMD officials said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service said they received 57 rain-related calls seeking their assistance.

"Soon after rainfall stopped, we received a total of 57 calls for assistance. Due to rains, dust and other materials got accumulated on the roads which led to slippery conditions, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

These calls were made mostly by the motorists who faced difficulties to move ahead as the materials had accumulated on the way, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.4 mm rainfall.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Pusa recorded 1.8 mm, 0.3 mm, 1.2 mm, 1mm, 1mm and 2.5 mm rainfall respectively.

Fairly widespread rain was recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and few parts of Uttar Pradesh, which should help improve air quality, an IMD official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

