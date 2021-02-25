Delhi, J&K lead Phase 1 vaccine effort, second-dose turnout lower-than-expected

Apart from the fears of a second wave, one of the biggest threats India faces is the entry of new variants of the virus. The Centre confirmed this week that two variants—N440K and E484K—had been observed in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. So far, 187 samples have tested positive for the UK strain, six for the South African strain, and one for the Brazilian strain of the virus.

