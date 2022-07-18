Delhi Jal Board develops AI-run technology to clean sewage water

“The TSS levels at the 25 MGD plant in Yamuna Vihar before this intervention were 125 PPM. It has now come down to 8 PPM. BOD levels used to be 90 PPM which have now come down to 7 PPM. At the 10 MGD plant, the TSS used to be 24-25 PPM, now reduced to 7 PPM. The BOD levels have gone down from 20 PPM to 4 PPM," the official said.