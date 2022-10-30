In a spat that became ugly between a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official and BJP MP Parvesh Verma regarding spraying chemical to defoam Yamuna river, the official today took up the challenge and bathed in the water in order to prove that the chemical was not harmful for human. the incident started when DJB officials sprayed chemicals in Yamuna to tackle its toxic foaming, a common problem around this time of the year, and also as a part of preparations ahead of the Chhath Puja.

