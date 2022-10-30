In a spat that became ugly between a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official and BJP MP Parvesh Verma regarding spraying chemical to defoam Yamuna river, the official today took up the challenge and bathed in the water in order to prove that the chemical was not harmful for human. the incident started when DJB officials sprayed chemicals in Yamuna to tackle its toxic foaming, a common problem around this time of the year, and also as a part of preparations ahead of the Chhath Puja.
In a spat that became ugly between a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official and BJP MP Parvesh Verma regarding spraying chemical to defoam Yamuna river, the official today took up the challenge and bathed in the water in order to prove that the chemical was not harmful for human. the incident started when DJB officials sprayed chemicals in Yamuna to tackle its toxic foaming, a common problem around this time of the year, and also as a part of preparations ahead of the Chhath Puja.
The DJB officials were spraying defoamer chemical in the river ahead of Chhath Puja at the time of saffron party leaders' visit.
The DJB officials were spraying defoamer chemical in the river ahead of Chhath Puja at the time of saffron party leaders' visit.
"Delhi government is preparing for Chhath Puja and BJP leaders are stopping work and misbehaving (with officials). BJP wants Purvanchali brothers to suffer and festival to get spoiled," AAP's national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Delhi government is preparing for Chhath Puja and BJP leaders are stopping work and misbehaving (with officials). BJP wants Purvanchali brothers to suffer and festival to get spoiled," AAP's national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi.
A video of the ugly spat interaction was later posted by DJB vice-chairman AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Twitter.
A video of the ugly spat interaction was later posted by DJB vice-chairman AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Twitter.
Bharadwaj, who is also DJB vice chairman, also posted a purported video of the incident which showed the BJP MP pointing to a set of barrels and yelling at the official for spraying a "poisonous" chemical.
Bharadwaj, who is also DJB vice chairman, also posted a purported video of the incident which showed the BJP MP pointing to a set of barrels and yelling at the official for spraying a "poisonous" chemical.
“Aath saal me yaad aya ki ye approved hai. Yahan logon ko maar rahe ho tum, aath saal mein tum isko saaf nahin kar paaye. Isme dubki lagao. (After eight years, you have remembered now that it is approved? You are killing people here. In eight years you could not clean it. Take a dip in the river now)," Singh is heard saying to the official.
“Aath saal me yaad aya ki ye approved hai. Yahan logon ko maar rahe ho tum, aath saal mein tum isko saaf nahin kar paaye. Isme dubki lagao. (After eight years, you have remembered now that it is approved? You are killing people here. In eight years you could not clean it. Take a dip in the river now)," Singh is heard saying to the official.
In the video, the official is also heard explaining that the chemical is US FDA approved and is also cleared by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for the use.
In the video, the official is also heard explaining that the chemical is US FDA approved and is also cleared by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for the use.
On Sunday, Sanjay Sharma, the DJB Director for Quality Control, took a bath with Yamuna water. The water with which he took a bath was mixed with chemicals. After this, the DJB director said that the water of Yamuna is clean, and not toxic. On Friday, BJP MP Parvesh Verma challenged Jal Board official Sanjay Sharma to take a bath in Yamuna water.
On Sunday, Sanjay Sharma, the DJB Director for Quality Control, took a bath with Yamuna water. The water with which he took a bath was mixed with chemicals. After this, the DJB director said that the water of Yamuna is clean, and not toxic. On Friday, BJP MP Parvesh Verma challenged Jal Board official Sanjay Sharma to take a bath in Yamuna water.
"The chemical being sprayed is not harmful at all. This is a non-toxic, food-grade chemical used in food items as well as cosmetics. I welcome the Purvanchali devotees to take a dip in the river without any fear," Sharma said.
"The chemical being sprayed is not harmful at all. This is a non-toxic, food-grade chemical used in food items as well as cosmetics. I welcome the Purvanchali devotees to take a dip in the river without any fear," Sharma said.
The frothing and foaming of the Yamuna River has always created a poltiical row between political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The frothing and foaming of the Yamuna River has always created a poltiical row between political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
On the third day of Chhath Puja 2022, the Delhi administration officials have decorated the ITO Ghat near the Yamuna river for devotes to offer prayers on Arghya to the setting sun and on Usha Arghya to the rising sun.
On the third day of Chhath Puja 2022, the Delhi administration officials have decorated the ITO Ghat near the Yamuna river for devotes to offer prayers on Arghya to the setting sun and on Usha Arghya to the rising sun.
As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) laws, no offerings are allowed to be immersed in the river Yamuna during the festivities.
As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) laws, no offerings are allowed to be immersed in the river Yamuna during the festivities.
Taking a ritualistic bath in holy water is considered an essential part of the rituals centred around Chhath puja. During this festive season, devotees residing in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad head towards the Yamuna river to take a dip in its waters and seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.
Taking a ritualistic bath in holy water is considered an essential part of the rituals centred around Chhath puja. During this festive season, devotees residing in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad head towards the Yamuna river to take a dip in its waters and seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday visited Chhath Ghats around the city to take stock of preparations regarding sanitation, lighting, water supply and installation of CCTVs among others.
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday visited Chhath Ghats around the city to take stock of preparations regarding sanitation, lighting, water supply and installation of CCTVs among others.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.