Home >News >India >Delhi Jal Board to provide household water connection to all consumers in UT

Delhi Jal Board to provide household water connection to all consumers in UT

Premium
Water Minister and Chairman Delhi Jal Board Satyendar Jain holds an board meeting with DJB officials, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
2 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

The Water Minister approved the project of installing a 20 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) RO plant at Okhla, as per the statement.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Water Minister Satyendra Jain and Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday decided that it would provide household water connection to all the consumers that including laying water pipelines and installation of meters at consumers' premises.

The decision had been taken with a view to resolving complaints of water contamination, reducing unauthorised connections and would increase the number of functional meters in the network of DJB, an official statement said.

The Water Minister approved the project of installing a 20 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) RO plant at Okhla, as per the statement.

He also approved the proposal of constituting a water and sewage committee for better coordination of government with the citizens of Delhi, according to the press statement.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain agreed on updating new slabs under the financial assistance scheme for the Rainwater harvesting system.

Huge up-gradation of the Sewage Treatment Plants will be done which will cost around Rs. 153 crore. Delhi Government is committed to installing sewer lines in all the housing colonies in 3 years.

In this regard, a project of laying Sewer lines in Sangam Vihar has been approved. Further, the laying of Sewer lines and construction of sewage treatment plants at Shahbad group of Colonies, Sarangpur, Galibpur, Kazipur and Khera Dabar Group of Colonies has been approved and will be completed within two years.

For the same, the DJB approved the constitution of the water and sewerage committee at ward and Zone level composed of civil society representatives and DJB officials. Ward level committee will comprise 7 members while the zonal committee will comprise 12 members.

DJB has also simplified the financial assistance scheme provided for the Rainwater harvesting system. For residential houses having an area of less than 500 square meters, financial assistance of 25,000 will be provided and for residential houses having an area of 500 square meters and above, the assistance of 50,000 will be provided.

To reduce the pollution load flowing into the Yamuna river, DJB has approved the installation of aeration devices in 14 STPs with a capacity of 220 MGD.

