Delhi Jal Board withdraws short leave for Muslim employees during Ramzan

The circular stated," A Circular was issued bearing No. F. No. 524 (18)/DJB/AC (W)/ 2022/e-office No. 1087701 dated 04.04.2022 for short leave (Approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect."