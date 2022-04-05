Delhi Jal Board withdraws short leave for Muslim employees during Ramzan

Delhi Jal Board withdraws short leave for Muslim employees during Ramzan1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- The decision to give an approximate two hours of relaxation to Muslim employees has been revoked with immediate effect by the Delhi Jal Board.
The Delhi Jal Board issued a circular on Tuesday that mentioned that they had withdrawn an earlier issued short leave of approximately two hours for their Muslim employees during the month of Ramzan.
The circular stated," A Circular was issued bearing No. F. No. 524 (18)/DJB/AC (W)/ 2022/e-office No. 1087701 dated 04.04.2022 for short leave (Approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect."
See the circular here
During the month of Ramzan, practicing Muslims observe Roza or fast from dawn to dusk. At dusk they break their fast by having food they call Iftaar.
Jal Board's decision comes even as South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the ban on meat shops in South Delhi till Monday for the Hindu festival of Navratri will be enforced strictly.
Maharashtra also saw communal tensions escalate as Raj Thackeray and his party Maharashtra Nirman Sena played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers to counter the Azaan being played loudly during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.
Karnataka too caught onto the row as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that loud speakers cause problem and should be banned.
