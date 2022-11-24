Delhi Jama Masjid drew immense backlash after they put up a notice saying that girls would not be allowed inside the premises. The notice gained attention and was taken up by Delhi Commission for Women's chairperson Swati Maliwal who pointed out that the decision taken was wrong.
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Thursday spoke to Shahi Imam Bukhari of Jama Masjid, and requested him to rescind the order restricting the entry of women in Jama Masjid.
According to people familiar with the development at the Raj Niwas, Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke the order, with the request that visitors respect and maintain sanctity of the Mosque.
According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari the decision to ban girls was taken after some "incidents" were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.
"Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Bukhari told news agency PTI.
"Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," reads the notice by the administration.
The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now.
This notice had received a lot of backlash, following which the Shahi Imam stepped in to say that entry of women were banned except those who were coming in to offer prayers.
This incident has come up on a day when the Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, who is visiting India as part of political consultations between the two countries, has said that Mahsa Amini, the 22 year old whose custodial death triggered massive anti-government protests in Iran was ‘not killed, but passed away’.
The Iranian minister in an interview with ANI said, "Mahsa Amini was not killed, she passed away. We have seen the atmosphere created by some western media with regard to the development in Iran. This atmosphere is baseless and fallacious. We are seeing the rights of the Iranian nation are violated by these western powers."
