Delhi government has today issued an order regarding the closure of the popular Janpath market until further orders for not following COVID-19 protocols and violation of DDMA order.

People in the national capital started to throng various markets after the relaxation were announced by the Delhi government.

"The Janpath market is, hereby, closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and for not following COVID appropriate behaviour norms. The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," the Delhi government said in the order. Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

Markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Visuals and videos have gone viral on social media in which people were flouting social distancing norms in markets across the national capital.

