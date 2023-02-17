Weather scientists are concerned that the pattern may be a result of the climate crisis since data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that winters in north-west India have grown shorter and more intense over the past ten years. Delhi experiences fewer cold wave periods and cold days in December but more in January.

The Capital, according to IMD, experienced eight cold days in January 2023, the second-highest number in records dating back to 1992 and the most in the month in the previous 15 years. This January, Delhi had its longest cold wave in a decade, lasting for five days from January 5 to January 9.

Extreme temperatures in January have occurred in the city before during the past five years. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1°C on January 1, 2021, which is the lowest reading for Delhi's base station in 14 years.

A cold day and a cold-wave day are the two classifications used by the IMD to describe sudden reductions in temperature. A cold day occurs when both the minimum and maximum temperatures are at least 4.5°C below average and the minimum temperature falls below 10°C. A cold-wave day occurs when the minimum temperature over a region is either 4.5°C below average or falls below 4°C.

When the daily temperature falls within the criteria of a cold-wave spell, a "cold-wave day" lasts for 24 hours. According to scientists, an ordinary winter season should start to get worse across north-western India about mid-December.

For the first time since 2017, December in 2022 was exceptionally mild, with no cold wave episodes in Delhi for the whole month. The city recorded four cold wave days in December 2021 and seven in 2020, in contrast.

View Full Image In January 2023, Delhi saw its longest cold wave in a decade, lasting for five days.

Data reveals that, between 1990 and 2010, Delhi saw eight to nine cold-wave days and, on average and 12 to 15 cold days per December. Yet, evidence reveals that, in the past few years, temperatures saw a sharp decline in January after a comparatively-warmer December.

For the past few years, there have been fewer days with cold waves. Only two frigid days occurred in Delhi in December. The city only reported one cold day in 2021, while it recorded two in 2020.

