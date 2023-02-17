Delhi: January sees most cold days since 1992, scientists fear climate crisis
Delhi saw eight cold days in January 2023, the second-highest number since 1992.
Weather scientists are concerned that the pattern may be a result of the climate crisis since data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that winters in north-west India have grown shorter and more intense over the past ten years. Delhi experiences fewer cold wave periods and cold days in December but more in January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×