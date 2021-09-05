The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be reopening its campuses in phases from Monday, September 6 as Covid-19 cases in national capital Delhi dwindled in the past few weeks.

Initially, the JNU campuses would be reopened for PhD research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

As per the official notification, the university wrote, "All final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students, who are required to submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31 are allowed to enter into the campus. PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the PhD program are allowed to enter into the campus".

All the final year PhD students will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report not earlier than 72 hours before arrival on the campus, JNU added.

Moreover, no one without a mask will be allowed to enter campus.

However, Students, teachers, and employees living in the containment zone are not allowed to come to the university campus, it said in the notification.

Teaching-learning will continue to be in online mode, while school centre level libraries shall remain closed.

But Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will be reopened allowing only 50% seating capacity.

"On-campus counselling guidance of students and campus community will be conducted to give emotional trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing, face mask, and hygiene guidelines," according to the JNU's official notification.

Previously, JNU reopened its campuses for students in February, this year. The university had reopened the campus for MPhil and MTech students from science school and the final semester of MBA.

But due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the university shut its campus again.

During the second wave between April and May, Delhi reported over 28,000 cases and over 300 deaths each day. The national capital had faced a brutal second Covid wave earlier this year, prompting the city government to impose a lockdown from April 19 to May 30.

However, from June onwards the Covid case in the capital has shown a downward trend.

And, as per the official health bulletins, Delhi has not reported any deaths due to Covid-19 for four straight days.

Delhi's positivity rate stands at 0.08%. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, while 25,082 have died due to it.

Consequently, the Delhi government has also allowed reopening schools in a phased manner. Delhi's schools reopened from September 1 for Classes 9-12.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.