Delhi judge dies by suicide at Safdarjung residence, say police

A Delhi judge, identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, has allegedly died by suicide at his Safdarjung area in New Delhi, police said on Saturday, May 2. According to the reports, Aman Sharma worked as a judicial services official. According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased is suspected to have died by hanging, police said.
After receiving the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and started the investigation into the alleged suicide case.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.
"Judge Aman Kumar Sharma has died by suicide in the Safdarjung area. He was found hanging. Further details awaited," Delhi Police told ANI.
"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said, reported PTI.
Official records mentioned that Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.
As the judicial services official, Aman Sharma dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases. He also served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.
With effect from October 18, 2025, Aman Sharma had taken charge as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.
Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.
(With inputs from agencies)