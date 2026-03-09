Delhi just had its hottest March day in 50 years — and IMD warns it's only going to get worse

Delhi residents are missing the pleasant days of spring as intense heat engulfs the capital after the chilly winter. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures across Delhi are expected to rise further till 11 March.

Safdarjung, the primary weather station in the national capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C on Sunday, 7.2°C notches above the seasonal average of 28.4°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on 8 March was 16.7°C, which is 2.7°C above normal.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday. The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C, appreciably above normal by around 7.6°C to 10.4°C. At the same time, minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 16°C to 18°C, appreciably above normal by around 2°C to 4°C. The maximum temperature is expected to spike further and hit 39°C on Wednesday, 11 March.

National capital records hottest March in 50 years On Saturday, the city experienced its hottest day in the first week of March in the last 50 years, with the maximum temperature soaring to 35.7°C. An IMD official said on Sunday, “A gradual rise of 3-4°C in maximum temperatures is expected over the next seven days,” Hindustan Times reported. He added that surface winds will remain between 15-25 km/hr till Thursday.

Since 2011, the second-highest temperature reading of 33.6°C during the first week of March was recorded on 4 March 2016, IMD data shows.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th March. Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Vidarbha during 08th to 12th; West Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch during 08th to 10th; North Gujarat Region on 09th & 10th March and Marathwada on 10th & 11th March."

Delhi weather forecast for next five days IMD's weather projection indicates that day temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 3-5°C over parts of the plains of Northwest India during the next three days till 10 March. In Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, it is likely to remain above normal by 5-8°C.

Also Read | Modi launches 2 new Delhi Metro corridors of Pink Line and Magenta Line

In the coming week, IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to settle anywhere between 35°C to 39°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 15°C.