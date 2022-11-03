Delhi juxtaposed: Netizens share before and after images of smog engulfed NCR

The National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing a persistent fall in air quality, curtailing the visibility of to lower and lower distance as the smog from stubble burning is engulfing the urban atmosphere.
The National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing a persistent fall in air quality, curtailing the visibility of to lower and lower distance as the smog from stubble burning is engulfing the urban atmosphere.
Government authorities have ordered implementation of measures of the highest order across the region to mitigate the harm caused by pollution in the air.
Government authorities have ordered implementation of measures of the highest order across the region to mitigate the harm caused by pollution in the air.
With authorities trying to handle the situation as it grows severe, people residing in NCR have found another way to depict the poor air quality in the urban agglomeration. People are sharing images of the cityscapes before and after the impact of smog hazing out the visibility.
With authorities trying to handle the situation as it grows severe, people residing in NCR have found another way to depict the poor air quality in the urban agglomeration. People are sharing images of the cityscapes before and after the impact of smog hazing out the visibility.
A Twitter user by the handle @abhishek198 shared collage having three snaps of a building successively disappearing into thick smog. He wrote, "Who says we need magic to make a building disappear, well almost .. Abracadabra 🪄 and it's gone. �🤧"
A Twitter user by the handle @abhishek198 shared collage having three snaps of a building successively disappearing into thick smog. He wrote, "Who says we need magic to make a building disappear, well almost .. Abracadabra 🪄 and it's gone. �🤧"
Another user, @AnkurSharma shared a picture from a building lost in smog, comparing it to an image from September.
Another user, @AnkurSharma shared a picture from a building lost in smog, comparing it to an image from September.
Another Twitter user @midrisi shared 2 pictures with date stamp. A picture from 31 August this year showed the cityscape that got completely hazed out in another image clicked on 30 October.
Another Twitter user @midrisi shared 2 pictures with date stamp. A picture from 31 August this year showed the cityscape that got completely hazed out in another image clicked on 30 October.
The user tweeted, “The Delhi-NCR Smog is back. See the stark difference in these two photos from August and October, 2022."
The user tweeted, “The Delhi-NCR Smog is back. See the stark difference in these two photos from August and October, 2022."
With Delhi's air quality index (AQI) a notch short of entering the "severe plus" category, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region & Adjoining Areas has ordered to implement the fourth stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi-NCR.
With Delhi's air quality index (AQI) a notch short of entering the "severe plus" category, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region & Adjoining Areas has ordered to implement the fourth stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi-NCR.
According to the order, the state government may decide whether to close schools, prohibit non-emergency commercial activity, and regulate vehicle traffic on an odd-even basis.
According to the order, the state government may decide whether to close schools, prohibit non-emergency commercial activity, and regulate vehicle traffic on an odd-even basis.
Work from home policies may be decided by the federal and state governments. In addition there will be a ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services.
Work from home policies may be decided by the federal and state governments. In addition there will be a ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.