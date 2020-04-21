Delhi, Karnataka to test media professionals for coronavirus

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced that a special Covid-19 centre will be set up to test media professionals who have been reporting from the field during the lockdown. A similar order was also passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government in Karnataka.

The step comes after over 50 journalists in Mumbai and over 20 journalists in Chennai tested positive for Covid-19. Print and electronic media are a part of essential services and are exempted from the lockdown. Most of the journalists who have tested positive are asymptomatic.

Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra with approximately 2,100 people testing positive in the national capital. There are over 80 containment zones in Delhi, which have been sealed to reduce the spread of the virus.

“After a high number of cases of journalists tested positive in Maharashtra, there was a demand from journalists in Delhi as well. We have decided to open a dedicated centre for journalists from Wednesday where they can go and get tested. The details of this will be shared with media houses shortly," Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister said.

There are over 19,000 cases of Covid-19 across the country.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday passed instructions that media personnel in the state also be tested for Covid-19 since a significant portion of them were on the field reporting during the lockdown period.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, wrote a letter to chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa in this regard, who has in turn instructed the information department to take this matter forward.

Yediyurappa on Tuesday posted on Twitter that journalists too were performing their duties like doctors and the police and that media personnel should take extra precautions while reporting.

According to the state information department, it aims to test around 1,000 journalists in Bengaluru and that it will publish more details on the day, venue and date of testing at the earliest.