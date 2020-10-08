Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train to restart soon

Union minister Jitendra Singh today said the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra will resume soon. He said the matter of resumption of train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival was discussed with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Discussed with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal. #VandeBharatExpress train from Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi to resume soon. This should be a reassuring piece of information for pilgrims from across the country planning a visit to Holy shrine during #Navratri festival," Singh tweeted.

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express began its commercial operations in October last year. The train has cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra—the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi Temple-- to eight hours from 12 hours. The first New Delhi-Varanasi semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18 was launched by Narendra Modi in February 2019.

Meanwhile, in order to cater to the growing passenger demand due to the festive season, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to restart the operation of Tejas Express trains from 17 October.

Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.

