Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train to restart soon

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express began its commercial operations in October last year. The train has cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra—the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi Temple-- to eight hours from 12 hours. The first New Delhi-Varanasi semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18 was launched by Narendra Modi in February 2019.