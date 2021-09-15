The Delhi government on Wednesday banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city.

"Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

"Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.

In view of a possible rise in the levels of air pollution with the onset of October in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered all concerned departments to begin preparing a winter action plan by September 21.

During a review meeting here, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the officials of Flood and Irrigation Department, all the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department of India (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Transport Department to submit their action plan to the Environment Department by September 21.

