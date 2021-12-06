In the wake of Omicron variant of Covid-19 being detected in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people not to panic and asked them to follow social distancing and use face masks to ward off the disease.

The chief minister said that the situation emerging after the detection of Covid-19 variant was being monitored closely by him, and adequate arrangement of all the requirements like beds and medicines will be made available.

"Omicron has entered the country and its cases have been found at many places including Delhi. I want to appeal the people not to panic and maintain social distancing and use face mask," he said.

Delhi reported first case of Omicron on Sunday. A 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was tested positive for Omicron.

Kejriwal has demanded the Central government to stop international flights to prevent the spread of Omicron in the country.

Meanwhile, the country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 last Thursday in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men were fully vaccinated.

All Covid-positive international travellers reaching Delhi are being admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating them.

"I just want to appeal to people to not panic. I am monitoring the situation. I chaired a review meeting last week also. We will make all available resources like beds, medicines, equipment to tackle the virus. I just want to appeal to the citizens to wear masks always while stepping out," he said.

Just last week, the Delhi Chief Minister had chaired a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officials on the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, amid concerns over the new variant 'Omicron'.

