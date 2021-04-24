Amid a crippling shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to all chief ministers, requesting them to provide spare oxygen to the city.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

Kejriwal's appeal comes amid an unprecedented crisis over oxygen supply as the second coronavirus wave ravages the country. Several hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the Capital have said their oxygen supplies are dangerously low.

Delhi hospitals appeal for assistance amid oxygen crisis

Few hospitals in Delhi are advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility, while several others have been left with no option but to use their backup stock.

Making an urgent plea for oxygen supply, Narin Sehgal, director Sehgal Neo Hospital, Meera Bagh, said the facility had 120 Covid-19 patients out of the total 150 and oxygen was left for another two hours only.

"Sixty COVID patients in my hospital are in dire need of oxygen," Sehgal said through a video message.

"I really don't know how to help my patients in a situation like this," Sehgal said. "I've been asking for help from everyone, but nothing is coming through. Please help me!"

MD of the Batra Hospital in Delhi, Dr SCL Gupta broke down on camera. He said, "We are requesting people to take their patients wherever oxygen is available. We understand the patient is someone's mother, father. If I lose someone close, I'd naturally feel bad."

The Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, presently running on its backup oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for "immediate assistance".

The Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday logged 348 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike in the death count. The city's death toll has reached 13,541 on Friday.

The Capital also recorded 24,331 new cases as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country.

