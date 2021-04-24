OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal writes to all CMs, requests them for spare oxygen

Amid a crippling shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to all chief ministers, requesting them to provide spare oxygen to the city.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Kejriwal's appeal comes amid an unprecedented crisis over oxygen supply as the second coronavirus wave ravages the country. Several hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the Capital have said their oxygen supplies are dangerously low.

Delhi hospitals appeal for assistance amid oxygen crisis

Few hospitals in Delhi are advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility, while several others have been left with no option but to use their backup stock.

Making an urgent plea for oxygen supply, Narin Sehgal, director Sehgal Neo Hospital, Meera Bagh, said the facility had 120 Covid-19 patients out of the total 150 and oxygen was left for another two hours only.

"Sixty COVID patients in my hospital are in dire need of oxygen," Sehgal said through a video message.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Devotees stand behind barricades during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021.Premium Premium

Govt offices to remain close in Uttarakhand till 28 April

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for Covid-19Premium Premium

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections todayPremium Premium

Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections today

1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
People stand in a long queue to buy liquor outside a liquor shop in Khan Market.Premium Premium

Maharashtra: Liquor shops closed, 7 die in Yavatmal after drinking hand sanitiser

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

"I really don't know how to help my patients in a situation like this," Sehgal said. "I've been asking for help from everyone, but nothing is coming through. Please help me!"

MD of the Batra Hospital in Delhi, Dr SCL Gupta broke down on camera. He said, "We are requesting people to take their patients wherever oxygen is available. We understand the patient is someone's mother, father. If I lose someone close, I'd naturally feel bad."

The Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, presently running on its backup oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for "immediate assistance".

The Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday logged 348 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike in the death count. The city's death toll has reached 13,541 on Friday.

The Capital also recorded 24,331 new cases as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout