Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal writes to all CMs, requests them for spare oxygen

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal writes to all CMs, requests them for spare oxygen

Premium
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 06:56 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • CM Kejriwal's request for supply of oxygen came following the death of 20 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital as Delhi's desperate hunt for the life-saving gas continued amid a spike in Covid cases

Amid a crippling shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to all chief ministers, requesting them to provide spare oxygen to the city.

Amid a crippling shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to all chief ministers, requesting them to provide spare oxygen to the city.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Kejriwal's appeal comes amid an unprecedented crisis over oxygen supply as the second coronavirus wave ravages the country. Several hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the Capital have said their oxygen supplies are dangerously low.

Delhi hospitals appeal for assistance amid oxygen crisis

Few hospitals in Delhi are advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility, while several others have been left with no option but to use their backup stock.

Making an urgent plea for oxygen supply, Narin Sehgal, director Sehgal Neo Hospital, Meera Bagh, said the facility had 120 Covid-19 patients out of the total 150 and oxygen was left for another two hours only.

"Sixty COVID patients in my hospital are in dire need of oxygen," Sehgal said through a video message.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Maharashtra to float global tender for COVID vaccine, Remdesivir: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
Premium

Odisha sends over 200 tonne of oxygen to different states

1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
Premium

Jagannath Temple in Odisha to remain closed for devotees till 15 May

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Premium

Punjab shuts iron, steel industries to divert oxygen for medical use

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST

"I really don't know how to help my patients in a situation like this," Sehgal said. "I've been asking for help from everyone, but nothing is coming through. Please help me!"

MD of the Batra Hospital in Delhi, Dr SCL Gupta broke down on camera. He said, "We are requesting people to take their patients wherever oxygen is available. We understand the patient is someone's mother, father. If I lose someone close, I'd naturally feel bad."

The Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, presently running on its backup oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for "immediate assistance".

The Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday logged 348 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike in the death count. The city's death toll has reached 13,541 on Friday.

The Capital also recorded 24,331 new cases as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.