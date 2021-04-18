Kejriwal appealed to PM Modi for an urgent supply of oxygen and reservation of 7,000 beds out of the Central government's 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients in order to tackle the crisis
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital.
In the letter, Kejriwal said that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" and appealed to PM Modi for an urgent supply of oxygen and reservation of 7,000 beds out of the Central government's 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients in order to tackle the crisis. He also said that currently, only 1,800 beds have been reserved from Centre's side for Delhi's patients.
He also wrote in the letter that the above information has been conveyed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as well as Home Minister Amit Shah.
The letter comes in the backdrop of a massive rise in novel coronavirus cases in the capital, which recorded 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result.
Moreover, Kejriwal also thanked the Centre for re-opening the medical facility near the Delhi airport to treat COVID-19 patients.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to reopen a medical facility. They said the facility is expected to be made operational with 250 beds by Monday. The number of beds will be increased to 500 within a few days of its reopening.
The officials said all the beds will have oxygen cylinders and the facility will have adequate number of ventilators and all required medical infrastructure.
Earlier today, Kejriwal told a news conference the high number of cases in the capital was a concern.