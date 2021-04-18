In the letter, Kejriwal said that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" and appealed to PM Modi for an urgent supply of oxygen and reservation of 7,000 beds out of the Central government's 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients in order to tackle the crisis. He also said that currently, only 1,800 beds have been reserved from Centre's side for Delhi's patients.

