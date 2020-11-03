At least 74% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 4,000 cases, the government said. West Bengal follows with more than 3,000 new cases. At least 490 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported maximum single day deaths (104 deaths). India’s case Fatality Rate stands at 1.49%.