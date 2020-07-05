Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , along with Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Sunday visited 1,000-bedded with 250 intensive care units (ICU) beds Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi. The facility comes at a time when the national capital's health infrastructure has been bursting at seams owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.

The facility was built in a record time of 12 days by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Armed Forces, Tata Sons and other industry players. Singh was also accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh expressed satisfaction after visiting the hospital. He appreciated the efforts of stakeholders in building this facility in such a short span of time. The national capital is currently experiencing a surge in number of Covid-19. An urgent need to augment the existing hospital beds capacity of Delhi for the Covid-19 patients was discussed between MHA and MoD on the modalities of deploying a 1,000 bed hospital in a span of less than 14 days. The DRDO was asked to establish the hospital.

Here are the key things to be known about this hospital:

-DRDO undertook the design, development and operationalisation of the facility on a war footing. With the permission from the Indian Air Force (IAF), land situated near the New Delhi Domestic Airport Terminal T1 was identified and construction work by DRDO commenced the 23rd of June at the site on Ulan Batar Road adjacent to Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) Headquarters.

-The hospital will be operated by medical team of doctors, nurses and support staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) while the facility will be maintained by the DRDO.

-The COVID-19 patients referred by the district administration will be admitted and treated free of cost at this facility. Critical cases will be referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

-The project has been funded with major contribution of Tata Sons. Other contributors are Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL), Sri Venkateswara Engineers, Brahmos Private Limited, Bharat Forge and the DRDO employees voluntarily contributing one day salary.

-The unique centrally air-conditioned medical facility is spread over 25,000 square metres and is equipped with 250 ICU beds. Each ICU bed is equipped with monitoring equipment and ventilator. The infrastructure is built with negative internal pressure gradient for safe contagion containment. The facility has been engineered using rapid fabrication technique based on octanorm modules.

-The hospital consists of a separate reception-cum-patient admission block, medical block with pharmacy and laboratory, duty doctors and nurses accommodation and four modular patient blocks each consisting of 250 beds. The corridor network has been designed to keep the patient’s movement separate from the doctors and staff movement. Sanitation facilities and toilets are situated between the blocks for easy access to patients and facility personnel.

-The patient blocks are self-sufficient with facilities for patients and medical care staff. Patient facilities include oxygen supply to each bed, x-ray, electrocardiogram (ECG), haematological test facilities, ventilators, COVID Test Lab, Wheel Chairs, Stretchers and other medical equipment. The DRDO developed COVID-19 technologies productionised by the Industry in the last 3 months such as ventilators, decontamination tunnels, personal protective equipment (PPEs), N95 masks, contact-free sanitiser dispensers, sanitisation chambers and medical robots trolleys will be utilised at the facility.

-The facility will be secured with security staff, closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and access control systems. The hospital is equipped with an integrated fire safety and control system. Environmental safety and waste disposal processes have been built in to the design of operations. A large parking area has been designated for staff, public, ambulances and firefighting services.

-Commissioning of this Hospital has contributed to an increase of 11 per cent additional COVID-19 beds in Delhi, thus overcoming the current critical situation.

