Singh expressed satisfaction after visiting the hospital. He appreciated the efforts of stakeholders in building this facility in such a short span of time. The national capital is currently experiencing a surge in number of Covid-19. An urgent need to augment the existing hospital beds capacity of Delhi for the Covid-19 patients was discussed between MHA and MoD on the modalities of deploying a 1,000 bed hospital in a span of less than 14 days. The DRDO was asked to establish the hospital.