Delhi: Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar today. 10 points

Delhi Police have detained farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border..
The Delhi Traffic Police has beefed up security and deployed more cops at Noida and Gurugram borders.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups have organised a 'mahapanchayat' at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups have organised a 'mahapanchayat' at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi today.
"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said. The Delhi Traffic Police has beefed up security and deployed more cops at the NCR.
"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said. The Delhi Traffic Police has beefed up security and deployed more cops at the NCR.
Here are 10 points you need to know:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are 10 points you need to know:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Delhi Police have detained farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border. Hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching Delhi amid heavy security arrangements to participate in a 'mahapanchayat' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar.
1. Delhi Police have detained farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border. Hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching Delhi amid heavy security arrangements to participate in a 'mahapanchayat' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar.
2. Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat.' All vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on 'alert mode', police said. Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points. In a tweet, police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' congregation.
2. Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat.' All vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on 'alert mode', police said. Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points. In a tweet, police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' congregation.
3. Long queue of vehicles was seen at the Ghazipur border as each one was being checked by the police. This is part of the security arrangements made in view of the 'mahapanchayat', said a senior police officer. Movement of vehicles at the Singhu Border also remained slow due to additional pickets deployed there in view of the 'mahapanchayat', police said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Long queue of vehicles was seen at the Ghazipur border as each one was being checked by the police. This is part of the security arrangements made in view of the 'mahapanchayat', said a senior police officer. Movement of vehicles at the Singhu Border also remained slow due to additional pickets deployed there in view of the 'mahapanchayat', police said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. On Sunday, Several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their 'Rozgar Sansad' (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS). Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar.
4. On Sunday, Several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their 'Rozgar Sansad' (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS). Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar.
5. Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat said, "The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others." "So here we are again to discuss and raise our demands and chalk out future strategy of the movement."
5. Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat said, "The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others." "So here we are again to discuss and raise our demands and chalk out future strategy of the movement."
6. Kohar said farmers from Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana have reached Delhi and more are coming to take part in the 'mahapanchayat'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6. Kohar said farmers from Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana have reached Delhi and more are coming to take part in the 'mahapanchayat'.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7. He also said that earlier during the farmers' movement, the central government had promised to consider all our demands but they did "nothing". Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmers' organizations are demanding the proper implementation of MSP for the crops.
7. He also said that earlier during the farmers' movement, the central government had promised to consider all our demands but they did "nothing". Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmers' organizations are demanding the proper implementation of MSP for the crops.
8. The agitated farmers are also seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra was accused of the violence that took place on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist were among the eight people killed.
8. The agitated farmers are also seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra was accused of the violence that took place on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist were among the eight people killed.
9. The five-point memorandum would also press for immediate payment of pending cane dues, free electricity to farmers, stopping prepaid metres on domestic power connections, check over stray animals and compensation to drought-hit farmers. Mittal said the memorandum for the prime minister would stress on the demand to sack Mishra from the Union cabinet in view of his role in the violence, release of innocent farmers, implementation of Swaminathan report with MSP on C2 50% formula, withdrawal of cases against farmers and withdrawal of electricity amendment bill.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
9. The five-point memorandum would also press for immediate payment of pending cane dues, free electricity to farmers, stopping prepaid metres on domestic power connections, check over stray animals and compensation to drought-hit farmers. Mittal said the memorandum for the prime minister would stress on the demand to sack Mishra from the Union cabinet in view of his role in the violence, release of innocent farmers, implementation of Swaminathan report with MSP on C2 50% formula, withdrawal of cases against farmers and withdrawal of electricity amendment bill.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10. In November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had camped at border points around Delhi against Centre's three farm laws, which were repealed a year later. The farmers had suspended their movement in December last year after the Centre assured them to consider their other demands concerning legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against them among others.
10. In November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had camped at border points around Delhi against Centre's three farm laws, which were repealed a year later. The farmers had suspended their movement in December last year after the Centre assured them to consider their other demands concerning legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against them among others.