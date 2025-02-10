Delhi L-G declares holiday in national capital for Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Feb 12. Check what is open what is closed

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena declared a holiday on February 12 to mark the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The order will affect all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings in the national capital region.

According to an official missive, the restricted holiday declared earlier to mark the occasion has now been cancelled. All government schools will remain closed on Wednesday in compliance with the order. Essential services and departments that undertake criticial functions are slated to continue its operations as per standard holiday protocols

“The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 12th February, 2025 as a Holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti,” said the order issued by LG LG VK Saxena.