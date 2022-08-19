Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, 19 August, ordered the immediate transfer of 12 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. The move comes after the city's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Delhi residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was listed along with 14 others in an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

The Lt Governor's office through an official notice informed that twelve IAS officers have been transferred, with immediate effect. The twelve officers who has been transferred include Jitendra Narain (AGMUT: 1990), Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT: 1995), Vivek Pandey (AGMUT: 2003), Shurbir Singh (AGMUT: 2004), Garima Gupta (AGMUT: 2004), Ashish Madhaorao More (AGMUT: 2005), Udit Prakash Rai (AGMUT: 2007), Vijendra Singh Rawat (AGMUT: 2007), Krishan Kumar (AGMUT: 2010), Kalyan Sahay Meena (AGMUT: 2010), Sonal Swaroop (AGMUT: 2012), Hemant Kumar (AGMUT: 2013)

The Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on 6 August, had approved the suspension of 11 officials over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the controversial excise policy of the Delhi Government. The suspended officials include AGUMUT-cadre IAS office Arava Gopi Krishna, who was transferred from the post of Delhi Excise Commissioner on 12 July.

The decision was the result of "serious lapses on the part of the officers concerned" while implementing the excise policy which also includes "irregularities in finalizing the tender and extending post-tender benefits" to some vendors, the L-G's office had informed.

Last month on 15 July, the governor had directed a major bureaucratic reshuffle, wherein he transferred around 200 officials, including a few Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) and IAS cadre officials, who have been working in the same department for more than five years.

Further, about 40 senior bureaucrats, IAS and DANICS cadre officials were transferred in a major reshuffle in May, making today's action, the third major reshuffle after Saxena took charge as the Lt Governor of the national capital.

The move comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped his weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena amid the escalated tensions over a CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22.