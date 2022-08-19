Delhi: L-G orders the transfer of 12 IAS officers, with immediate effect

Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, 19 August, ordered the immediate transfer of 12 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. The move comes after the city's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Delhi residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was listed along with 14 others in an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

