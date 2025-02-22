Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as the pro-tem speaker of the Delhi assembly on Saturday.

Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker.

The appointment came ahead of the first day of Delhi Assembly session on February 24. The oath/affirmation of the newly elected members will take place at 11 am on February 24.

The election of the Speaker will be held at 2 pm. Vijender Gupta is likely to be the Delhi Assembly Speaker, new agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, the BJP formed a government in Delhi after over 26 years. Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new chief minister of the national capital.

Six ministers also took oath at the event which took place in the iconic Ramlila Maidan. They were Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh.

What Delhi Assembly's bulletin said — On February 26, the discussion on motion of thanks on LG's address will commence at 11:00 AM,

— After that, the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi assembly will be elected.

Cabinet Decisions On Saturday, Rekha Gupta chaired the first cabinet meeting hours after she took charge of the office and passed two decisions.

— The cabinet approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital.

“The AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits,” said the CM

— The cabinet also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the assembly.