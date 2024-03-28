Delhi L-G orders probe into Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's post on Kangana Ranaut
Delhi Police will also probe who was behind Supriya Shrinate's social media post on Kangana Ranaut and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday sought a detailed probe report from Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on the allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.
