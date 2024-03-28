Delhi Police will also probe who was behind Supriya Shrinate's social media post on Kangana Ranaut and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday sought a detailed probe report from Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on the allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Raj Niwas officials, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj had filed a complaint with the L-G demanding an investigation against Shrinate.

She has also urged for the registration of an FIR against the Congress leader for "outraging the modesty of a woman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the controversial post on social media platforms from Shrinate's accounts, the Congress leader had shared a picture of the Bollywood actor with an allegedly derogatory remark.

Kangana been fielded by the ruling BJP as its candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Shrinate, following a row on the post, removed the post from all her social accounts, and claimed that those were not posted by her, adding that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L-G Saxena has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a "scientific" investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary, the Raj Niwas officials said.

According to news agency PTI citing sources, the Delhi Police will also probe who was behind the said social media post and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose.

Also read: EC issues show cause notice against Supriya Shrinate On Wednesday, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Supriya Shrinate, saying that her remarks violates the Model Code of Conduct provisions and the ECI advisory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shrinate is the Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platform for All India Congress Committee.

Also read: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate from Lok Sabha candidates list Following the show-cause notice, the Congress party has pulled out her name from the Lok Sabha election 2024 candidate list.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

