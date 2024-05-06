Arvind Kejriwal in fresh trouble? Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe, cites AAP's funding from Khalistani groups
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office said a complainant referred to a video purportedly featuring Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. In the video, Pannun alleged that the AAP received “$16 million in funding from Khalistani groups” to facilitate the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday recommended a fresh investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
